As we move through this life, we come up against a number of experiences and encounters which shape us and the way in which we see each other and the world. The positive experiences build us up and give us confidence in ourselves and the things we want. The negative experiences and people, though, can seriously set us back on our path to happiness. This is known as “baggage” and part of building a happier life is learning how to understand it in ourselves and in those we choose to build a life with.

13 DAYS AGO