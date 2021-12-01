ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLBPA Player Representative Max Scherzer: Lockout Is a 'Very Likely Scenario'

By Dan Lyons
He addressed baseball's labor strife during his first press conference with the Mets.

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA are just hours away from a potential lockout. Max Scherzer, newly signed to a megadeal with the Mets and a member of Player's Association leadership, says it is a "very likely scenario."

Baseball has rarely garnered this much attention during the offseason, at least in recent memory, thanks to a wild hot stove window. That excitement has come in large part due to the potential for an impending lockout. The current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night , and by all accounts, the two sides are not particularly close to a new deal.

"A lockout seems like that's a very likely scenario," Scherzer said on Wednesday afternoon, per Sports Illustrated 's Stephanie Apstein . The pitcher added that the situation helped push him to sign early in free agency, as many others have done in the last few days.

There are still quite a few issues causing negotiations between both sides to stall, a chief reason being a lack of competitiveness from teams out of playoff contention.

"The union—and especially the man who has, for better or for worse, become its lead spokesman, agent Scott Boras—believes that at any moment only half the teams are trying to win. Boras refers to the tanking epidemic , in which teams offload payroll and purposely lose games in order to obtain high draft picks and jumpstart cycles of inexpensive success, as a “competitive cancer” infecting the sport."

Scherzer's three-year, $140 million deal helps outline the situation quite well. At the moment, he could be set to make more than the payrolls of two entire rosters this season.

Scherzer's contract reportedly includes a full no-trade clause, as well as incentives for winning MVP, the Cy Young Award, World Series MVP, NLCS MVP, and All-Star Game selections.

