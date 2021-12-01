The healthcare sector has been ‘neglected.’ Here’s why DWS’s Bianco sees buying opportunities

Paccar Inc. said Tuesday that shareholders of record on Dec. 17 will be paid an extra cash dividend of $1.50 a share on Jan. 5, 2022. The truck maker's stock slipped less than 0.1% in afternoon trading. The company also said it will pay its regular quarterly dividend of 34 cents a share on March 1, to shareholders of record on Feb. 8. Excluding the extra dividend, the regular annual dividend rate implied a dividend yield of 1.55% at current stock prices. That compares with the yield for the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF of 1.23% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.32%. Including the extra dividend, the implied yield for Paccar's stock jumps to 3.27%.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO