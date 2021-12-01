Exquisite Shorts Premieres First Filmmaker-Selected Short, Curated by Isabel Sandoval

In the new Netflix film Mixtape, 12-year-old Beverly (Gemma Brooke Allen) tries to learn about her late parents by tracking down the songs they loved, a task made difficult by the pre-iTunes and Spotify era in which the movie takes place. The quest to find the songs—a necessity for Beverly given the unwillingness and inability of her grandmother (Julie Bowen) to answer questions about her mom and dad—yields one of the sweetest, smartest, funniest, and most touching coming of age dramedies since Stand By Me, a film with which Mixtape both invites and earns comparison thanks to its skillfully calibrated portraits of young friendship. What makes the film particularly remarkable is how lively and effortless it all feels even while the core questions it raises about grief and healing persist beneath the cheerful surfaces; the movie has the pep and charm of a more conventional tween flick, but it’s always operating on multiple levels that sneak up on the viewer for a finale that’s profoundly moving without veering into cheap sentiment. Along the way Mixtape touches on a multitude of subjects—the role of music in defining and expanding young lives, the causes and repercussions of bullying, the difficulties of making connections in the wake of devastating loss—and gives each of them thorough consideration without ever letting the careful tonal balance slip.

