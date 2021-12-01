ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Exquisite Shorts Premieres First Filmmaker-Selected Short, Curated by Isabel Sandoval

By Editor's Blog
filmmakermagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe last covered Exquisite Shorts, the shorts film program launched by Canadian filmmaker Sophy Romvari, when the platform announced that submissions were now open. Now Exquisite Shorts has premiered its first short, as curated by filmmaker Isabel Sandoval...

filmmakermagazine.com

wyso.org

Short film on Jeremy Winston Chorale International will premiere at the Neon Movies

The chorale sound is coming to the Neon Movies this week. "Shout For Joy!", a short film on the history of area vocal ensemble Jeremy Winston Chorale International, will be screening this Tuesday in downtown Dayton. The film includes interviews with ensemble members, discussions, and performances, including previews of their upcoming album. Founder and namesake of the group, Jeremy Winston, stopped by WYSO to speak with Excursions host Evan Miller about the film and the choir's history.
DAYTON, OH
filmmakermagazine.com

“Family Was Always On Set”: Valerie Weiss on Mixtape, COVID Rehearsals and Why Directing TV is Great

In the new Netflix film Mixtape, 12-year-old Beverly (Gemma Brooke Allen) tries to learn about her late parents by tracking down the songs they loved, a task made difficult by the pre-iTunes and Spotify era in which the movie takes place. The quest to find the songs—a necessity for Beverly given the unwillingness and inability of her grandmother (Julie Bowen) to answer questions about her mom and dad—yields one of the sweetest, smartest, funniest, and most touching coming of age dramedies since Stand By Me, a film with which Mixtape both invites and earns comparison thanks to its skillfully calibrated portraits of young friendship. What makes the film particularly remarkable is how lively and effortless it all feels even while the core questions it raises about grief and healing persist beneath the cheerful surfaces; the movie has the pep and charm of a more conventional tween flick, but it’s always operating on multiple levels that sneak up on the viewer for a finale that’s profoundly moving without veering into cheap sentiment. Along the way Mixtape touches on a multitude of subjects—the role of music in defining and expanding young lives, the causes and repercussions of bullying, the difficulties of making connections in the wake of devastating loss—and gives each of them thorough consideration without ever letting the careful tonal balance slip.
MOVIES
No Film School

How the Filmmakers Behind the Sci-Fi Short 'Alone' Created Movie Magic in a Single Location

Circling a black hole has never looked this good. Deep into the pandemic, DUST released the short film Alone, which followed Kaya Torres (Steph Barkley), an engineer with a stubborn spirit, circling a black hole in a pod after barely escaping her research ship that had broken in half. She is alone, surviving off rations and the voice of cartography who is also alone on an isolated planet.
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

“I Wanted People to See the Commonality of the Human Experience Through the Unique Perspective of a Near Mythical Figure”: Christopher Frierson on his HBO Music Box Doc DMX: Don’t Try to Understand

Christopher Frierson, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, Documentary, HBO, Tribeca Film Festival 2020. The title tagline “A Year in the Life of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons” is a rather anodyne description that belies the emotional rollercoaster ride that filmmaker (and podcaster) Christopher Frierson takes us on in his riveting debut feature DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, which currently plays on HBO as part of the channel’s Music Box series. Filmed during what would turn out to be the last year of the acclaimed rapper’s life, the doc moves with lightning speed from packed concerts to corporate conference rooms, from meaningful meetups with fans to intimate reconciliations with family members. It’s a whirlwind of a life, jam-packed with demands that would be taxing on even the most resilient individual. And Simmons is undoubtedly that. But the powerful musician — who seems to be on a mission to save others, often at the expense of his own mental health – is also a fragile human being who just got out of prison after serving a year for tax evasion. And one with a lifetime of baggage battling drug addiction. In other words, and to put it bluntly, there’s a ticking time bomb of self-destruction ready to go off. Which ultimately renders DMX: Don’t Try to Understand both a heartfelt celebration of a flawed hero and a tragic postmortem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Kino Lorber Hires Indie Distribution Veteran George Schmalz

EXCLUSIVE: North American arthouse distributor Kino Lorber has hired indie cinema veteran George Schmalz as Director, Theatrical Sales & Business. Schmalz will be responsible for overseeing the Kino Lorber Repertory label and will report to the company’s Senior VP of Theatrical and Non-Theatrical Distribution & Acquisitions, Wendy Lidell. Schmalz has previously worked in production (Kovarova, Wormwood Films); exhibition (Landmark Theatres); VOD (Sundance Now, Shudder); theatrical on demand (Gathr); crowdfunding (Kickstarter); and distribution (Oscilloscope Laboratories, Metrograph Pictures, Dekanalog). Upcoming Kino Lorber repertory releases include a package of six films by Hungarian director Miklós Jancsó restored in 4K by the Hungarian National Film Archive, Deborah...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Queer Films Could Sweep Awards as ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Flee’ Gain Momentum

While the years following 2016’s “Moonlight” have been surprisingly fruitful for high-quality queer film, one might not know it from glancing at Oscar nominations from years past. Last year, Céline Sciamma’s luminous period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was not even selected as France’s official entry for Best International Feature, despite provoking universal critical reverence. “Parasite” rightfully swept the 2019 ceremony, its double win for Best Picture and Best International left no hope for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.” The year before that was a bit of an anomaly, with three queer films earning Best Picture nominations,...
MOVIES
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cinematographer Ari Wegner on the Neon Intimacy of ‘Zola’ and Sun-Drenched Dread of ‘The Power of the Dog’

Cinematographer Ari Wegner won’t consider taking on a project unless she falls in love with the script first. Indeed, a screenplay that knows exactly what’s it’s trying to achieve is the throughline in the Australian DP’s diverse body of work, an impressive oeuvre that spans the buttery textures of William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” the Giallo-soaked tint of Peter Strickland’s “In Fabric,” the fiery vistas of Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” and the frenzied vibrancy of Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” “I need to have a gut reaction to the script,” Wegner tells IndieWire in a recent interview. Wegner, who wrapped Sebastián...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

StudioCanal’s Red Production Company To Adapt ‘Boy In The Striped Pyjamas’ Author John Boyne’s ‘The Echo Chamber’

StudioCanal’s Red Production Company has secured the rights to Boy In The Striped Pyjamas author John Boyne’s latest novel The Echo Chamber, with Boyne set to adapt as a 10 x 30-minute series. Red said the deal took place following a “highly competitive auction” for the book, which has already topped Irish bestseller lists after being published over the summer. The Echo Chamber follows The Cleverley family, comprised of a TV interviewer dad, novelist mum and adult children, who live a privileged life but are just one Tweet away from disaster. A week may be a long time in politics, but five days is all it...
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Southern Documentary Fund Announces 2021 Production Grants, Including New Feature from Julie Dash

The Southern Documentary Fund has just announced ten projects that will receive $10,000 production grants, unrestricted funds supporting projects in varying stages of productions. Half the grants go with aspiring and emerging makers, while non-first-time filmmakers include Julie Dash, whose highly influential Daughters of the Dust was the first feature directed by an African American woman to receive general theatrical release in the U.S. Says Southern Documentary Fund Executive Director Kristy Garcia Breneman in a press release, “This year’s applicant pool was rich with Southern talent, telling a vast range of powerful stories from across our region – we were thrilled to be able to expand the recipients from five to ten grantees. It is an honor to support these voices that are critical to a more accurate telling of America’s story – both historic and current.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
MOVIES
videtteonline.com

ISU students and actors to premiere short film 'For Your Consideration'

Saturday, the short film “For Your Consideration” will be premiering at Illinois State University’s Center for the Visual Arts. “For Your Consideration” was directed by ISU graduate student Joshua Wilkes and features actors from ISU’s School of Theatre and Dance. Wilkes’ inspiration for this piece came from a previous PSA...
ILLINOIS STATE
IndieWire

In ‘The Humans,’ Richard Jenkins Unearths a Terrible Secret and Another Career-High Performance

[Editor’s note: The following article contains some spoilers for “The Humans.”] Icebreakers don’t work with Richard Jenkins, at least not in the way one might expect. They don’t need to: He’s always present and ready. Still, they don’t hurt, and when the lauded character actor and two-time Oscar nominee popped into a recent Zoom with IndieWire, attempts were made to allay light dismay over technical difficulties — this interviewer was not, unfortunately, popping into frame as quickly as Jenkins — with a question about a wholly unexpected topic: His turn as an assassin in Clint Eastwood’s 1997 drama “Absolute Power.” While we were meant to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jane Campion Breaks Down Her ‘Power of the Dog’ Ensemble: ‘There’s No Benedict There’ — Watch

To see the performances of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in Jane Campion’s bruising western “The Power of the Dog” is to see all Hollywood vanity of this quartet of actors stripped away. Much has been made by Cumberbatch of his fully immersed, Method-esque turn as repressed rancher Phil Burbank — including three spells of nicotine-poisoning and some scaring off of his castmates — but less so from Campion herself. In this exclusive video, courtesy of Netflix, the director breaks down the special alchemy created by her cast while filming a 1920s Montana-set Western in New...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Graham Greene (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus has added Graham Greene to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. The prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family. Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in “Dances with Wolves.” He is also known for starring in films like “The Green Mile,” “Maverick,” and “Wind River,” the last of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Money Heist’ Holds Global Viewers Hostage; ‘Power of the Dog’ Leads in Film

For nearly 190 million total viewing hours last week, Netflix audiences were screaming the rallying cry “Bella Ciao” after the fifth and final installment of the Spanish drama series “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”) dropped Dec. 3 on the streamer. Within two days, “Money Heist” stole the thunder of Netflix’s English language shows, rising to No. 1 on Netflix’s Global top 10 list with far more total viewing hours than the week’s top English-language show, “Lost in Space,” which logged 47.38 million hours for Season 3 during the week of Nov. 29. “Money Heist,” the twisty story of a bank...
TV SERIES
universitystar.com

Texas State Film Club to release first short film

Texas State's Film Club plans to release its first-ever short film next month. The film, "Haven," tells the story of a student named Irby, who in an attempt to cope with a crush on their friend Grace, disassociated from their own world only to meet a girl named Cleo who helps them accept their crush and themselves. "Haven" was written by Emery Jones, a theater sophomore.
TEXAS STATE
stanford.edu

Program Notes: Selected Shorts

"The Appropriation of Cultures" by Percival Everett. Runtime approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Please be considerate of others and turn off all phones, pagers, and watch alarms. Photography and recording of any kind are not permitted. Thank you. HEALTH AND SAFETY: All patrons are required to wear a mask...
TV & VIDEOS
Metro active

Shorts Circuit

FIC FAN: For actress and Selected Shorts host Jane Kaczmarek, reading fiction is a unique acting experience. Though she has seven consecutive Emmy nominations under her belt, actress and Selected Shorts host Jane Kaczmarek was starstruck meeting author George Saunders. “It really was one of the proudest moments of my...
STANFORD, CA

