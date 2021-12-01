Cleveland honors 4th night of Hanukkah with Menorah lighting

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Downtown Cleveland honored the fourth night of Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting on Wednesday.

The celebration kicked off at 5:30 p.m. in Public Square with greetings from Mayor Frank Jackson, Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb, County Executive Armond Budish and more.

The 12-foot Menorah was lit by four lamplighters during the celebration.

There was also traditional holiday treats, music and activities for kids.

