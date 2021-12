During our last night at Divide Lake, we were blessed with an incredible display of the Aurora. As stated before, nothing, in all aspects of photography, gets me more excited than waking up in the middle of the night, surrounded by monstrous mountains around me, with the Northern Lights kicking off overhead. With the added stimulant of excitement, I packed my gear and bolted southward to the other end of the lake. Hiking alone in the dark while being in grizzly bear country may not have been the greatest idea. However, I had my objective, and this was my only chance to photograph this peak under the Aurora. Once I found this composition, @jay.klassy.

