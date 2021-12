The name "Hyundai Elantra" doesn't exactly conjure up images of white knuckles and burnt rubber. But with the Hyundai Elantra N, it should now. Out of all the established automotive nameplates, I cannot think of one that is more painfully milquetoast and average than the Hyundai Elantra. As sharply styled and objectively good as current-gen Elantra is, nothing about the word "Elantra" illicits passion or indeed any sort of notable emotion—partly because, out of all of the mainstream compact sedans (still) around, the Elantra is near the bottom of the scale when it comes to performance pedigree. That is until the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N came along.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO