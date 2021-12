Experience the beauty and relaxation of acrylic paint pouring with ColorHype at Reunion Tower! Get in the holiday spirit and decorate your own unique ornaments with the best 360-degree view in town. In this class, you will learn how to mix and pour paints before dipping an assortment of 12 or 20 wooden ornaments that you'll get to take home. Your Acrylic Pouring Kit will include: a General Admission ticket to the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck, ornaments, choices of paint, silicone, gloves, and popsicle sticks for paint mixing. Be sure to arrive early or stick around after the class to visit the GeO-Deck for the perfect selfie with downtown as the backdrop!

DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO