West Ham vs Brighton: It was a nail-biting game as both teams battle it out in a 1-1 draw that started with West Ham getting an early lead, courtesy of a Tomas Soucek header. Brighton created multiple goalscoring opportunities and dominated possession but as they have in recent weeks, missed the finishing touch in the final third. Just when it seemed over, Neal Maupay scored an absolute wonder goal to grab a late equaliser as the teams end the game with a point each.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO