Gov. Charlie Baker Will Not Seek Third Term

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced...

boston.cbslocal.com

The Week

Would-be frontrunner Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declines to run for re-election

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), a popular incumbent and critic of former President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election in 2022, a decision that "surprised some in the state's political class" and will "ripple down" the Massachusetts' ballot next year, Politico and The Boston Globe report. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also declined to run for re-election or in Baker's place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lowell Sun

Polito’s poor polling weighs on Baker’s third-term decision

Numbers can be viewed – and skewed – to validate just about any argument. Take for instance one media outlet’s recent read on the latest survey of Gov. Charlie Baker’s chances of winning re-election to a third term, should he run. It concluded based on that poll’s results, Baker would...
ELECTIONS
wgbh.org

What would it take for Baker to win a third term over the competition?

Gov. Charlie Baker has been saying for months that he'd announce whether he'll run for a third term sometime this fall. But with the holiday season approaching, Baker is cutting it close if he wants to keep to that deadline. GBH News State House reporter Mike Deehan joined host Sean Corcoran on Morning Edition today to discuss Baker’s choice. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Consider This: Baker will not seek 3rd term as Mass. governor

Neither Gov. Charlie Baker nor his Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will run for the state's top office in 2022, opening up next year's gubernatorial race for conservatives and progressives who want to see Massachusetts go in a different direction. Consider This cohost Paris Alston speaks GBH Statehouse Reporter Mike Deehan.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Gov. Baker, Lt. Gov. Polito not seeking re-election in 2022

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito have announced that they will not be seeking a third term in 2022. In a joint letter to friends and colleagues obtained by Western Mass News, Baker and Polito said Wednesday morning that the decision came "after several months of discussion with our families" and it was "an extremely difficult decision for us."
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Reports: Gov. Baker to announce whether he’ll seek re-election

BOSTON — Will Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker seek a third term? His decision could be announced Wednesday. According to the State House News Service, Baker in a radio interview remained tight-lipped about his 2022 plans, other than to reiterate his decision will come “soon.” He did say it would be a “reasonable assumption” that if he runs for a third term, it will be as a Republican.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Looking Ahead to a Gubernatorial Race Without Gov. Charlie Baker

It didn't take long for the news to travel after Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito decided not to seek reelection. Outside the Massachusetts State House, the reaction was swift. "I am surprised. I am very surprised," Emily Spicer Hankle said. "I think he has done a lot...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will get their COVID booster shots Friday

The state’s top two elected officials are slated to receive their COVID-19 booster shots on Friday. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who have vigorously urged all Massachusetts residents to receive their vaccine boosters if they are eligible, will get their own booster shots at the Shaw’s Center in Brockton at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a media advisory.
BROCKTON, MA
