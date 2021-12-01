ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus unveils economic recovery plan

By Jonathan Jackson
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus’ leaders have created a financial plan to rebuild economic growth in central Ohio following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this is really a roadmap for the community,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The plan comes because of the latest report from the Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Committee, a group of nearly 40 community leaders in the public, private and non-profit sectors who’ve joined together to address inequities in healthcare, housing, and employment within Columbus.

“We’re looking to disrupt the system, what we’ve been doing in the past hasn’t worked,” said Christie Angel, chair of the Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Committee. Angel is also the president and CEO of the YWCA in Columbus.

She said the report highlights investments in the community that were harshly affected by the pandemic, such as housing assistance, food security, childcare, unemployment, and education.

“These are the areas, if you put some focus here, you’re going to have some stronger economic recovery,” Angel said.

Some of these areas are already being addressed.

The city of Columbus has used funds from the American Rescue Plan to distribute more than $50 million in rental assistance, $2.5 million in childcare scholarships, and $500,000 in signing bonuses for childcare workers.

However, Ginther said there’s still a lot more that needs to be done.

“We’re going to continue to make those types of investments, but we’re asking the state, and the federal government, and the private sector, and philanthropic communities to join us,” he said.

