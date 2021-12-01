ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

**UPDATE - ROAD OPEN - HEATON ROAD

 6 days ago

As of 5:08 PM on 12/01/2021, Heaton Rd is now open to all traffic. All site content...

(2) Counts of Causing or Risking a Catastrophe (F3)

Arson, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, Recklessly Endangering, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief - In# 21-11740 - November 30th, 2021 at approximately 11:45 pm - 737 W. Third St - Tiffany Marie McGinty, F/28 , was charged with the above offenses after officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
One vehicle traffic accident, road closure. Lower State Road.

Lower State Road between Brinker drive and Almshouse Road will be temporarily closed due to a recent traffic accident. A vehicle ran into a telephone pole and the pole is lying partially in the roadway. Please divert from the area until the roadway has been reopened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
(1) Count of Indecent Exposure-M2

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting information on the current whereabouts of Miguel A. Madrid. Anyone with information should please contact Det. Dan Smeck, 717-5541341 or submit an anonymous tip.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
(1) Count of Driving While License is Suspended / Revoked (DUI Related) (M)

Robert Charles Lindenmuth Jr. of Rosstown Road Lewisberry, was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation on Lewisberry Road at Garriston Road. (1) Count of Driving While License is Suspended / Revoked (DUI Related) (M), (1) count of Registration and Certificate of title required (S)
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lost Property - Wallet

On 12/06/21, CPD took a report of a lost property. The description of the lost property is a black men's style wallet that belongs to Joseph Lima. The wallet was lost at the Rutter's located at 1391 S Main St. If the wallet is found, please return the wallet to the Chambersburg Police Department.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Theft by unlawful taking

On November 29th 2021 at 12:37 AM, the Chambersburg Police Department responded to the Econolodge for a report of a theft. A male reported that a female stole cash from his vehicle and ran off. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on crime watch.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Missing Person Was Located

The missing person has been located and returned home safely. The Police activity has cleared the area of Merel Drive and Orvilla Road in Hatfield Township.
HATFIELD, PA
Crash Investigation - North Cedar Street

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a crash that occurred on 11/29/2021 around 4:01 PM in the 400 Block of North Cedar Street. A vehicle driven by Harold L. HALDEMAN, age 57, of Denver, struck a legally parked (unoccupied) vehicle. No injuries were reported.
LITITZ, PA
CC 4915.1 A2 (Felony 2) Failure to Register under Megan's Law

City of Bradford Police have investigated the defendant Michael J. Keller for failing to register his address by law as he is a listed Megan's Law offender. Keller was found to be living at the OYO Hotel 153 Main Street apartment 200 where he had been residing for an extended period of time and...
BRADFORD, PA
18-2701(a1) Simple Assault and three additional charges

On September 26, 2021 at 6:12PM, the OPD were dispatched to a roving domestic that stopped along the 300 block Nottingham Ave. The victim reported they were assaulted while traveling from Lancaster County into Chester County. The defendant, identified as Eloy Arroyo of Oxford was reported to have...
OXFORD, PA
RETAIL THEFT - 600 BLOCK OF LOCUST STREET

On 11/28/21 at approximately 4:20pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Locust Street for a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival an employee pointed to a white male wearing a black jacket and hat who was shoving items into his clothing. The male was...
COLUMBIA, PA
(F3) THEFT BY UNLAW TAKING-MOVABLE PROPERTY

Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Newport is seeking information on the whereabouts of Whitney CASTLE who is currently wanted for felony motor vehicle theft. Anyone having information on CASTLE's whereabouts is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
75-3808 Operate Vehicle w/o ignition interlock and one additional charge

On October 10, 2021 at 2:16AM, the OPD charged William P. Henderson of Oxford with operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, after initially being pulled over for a violation of driving without headlights.
OXFORD, PA
75 PA 3111(a) - Failure to obey traffic control device

On 12/06/21 at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 50 block of N. High Street. During the course of the traffic stop, the operator, Rolando Ramirez Vasquez, a 28 year old Hispanic male of West Chester, was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence...
WEST CHESTER, PA
(3 Counts)Theft By Unlawful Taking

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Bensalem Police responded to the Shop Rite store on Bristol Road for the report of an attempted purse snatch. The victim stated that she had her purse in her cart and turned away for a brief moment when a male grabbed her purse and started walking away. The victim...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Chester County Bench Warrant

On December 4, 2021 at 12:16PM, the OPD arrested known subject with an active Chester County bench warrant, 29 year old, Kevin Lamont Butcher of Oxford. Butcher was taken into custody without incident along the 400 block Lincoln Street and transported to Chester County Prison.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
18-4304 Endangering the Welfare of Children and two additional charges

On November 20, 2021 at 1:21AM, the OPD arrested and charged 35 year old, Jason Daniel Price of Oxford. The victim reports after a child custody dispute, the victim was attempting to leave the residence with the infant baby in their arms, the defendant began striking the victim in the head at the...
OXFORD, PA
(2701 A1) Simple Assault (Misd 2) 1 count

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Lower Pottsgrove Township Police announce the arrest of NICHOLAS A. THOMAS, Age 38 of Pottstown, PA for the strong arm robbery of a 77 year old victim that occurred at approximately 09:50 AM on May 7, 2018 in the parking lot of Landis Supermarket, 2190 E High Street The...
POTTSTOWN, PA
(F3) Conspiracy - Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property

Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Newport is seeking information on the whereabouts of Whitney CASTLE who is currently wanted for felony motor vehicle theft. Anyone having information on CASTLE's whereabouts is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS... (F3) THEFT BY UNLAW TAKING-MOVABLE PROPERTY, (F3) Conspiracy
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

