Arkansas State

Troopers ID body found in Wynne drainage ditch as missing 70-year-old

WYNNE, Ark. – State troopers have identified the body discovered Sunday afternoon in a drainage ditch in Wynne as an elderly man reported missing nearly a month earlier.

According to investigators with the Arkansas State Police, the body found was that of 70-year-old Earl Holmes of Wynne.

A Silver Alert was requested by the Wynne Police Department on Saturday. According to the alert, Holmes was last seen on November 2 in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne.

The body was found floating in the shallow ditch by someone walking in the area of Front and Ash Streets. It was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Human remains found in Wynne drainage ditch, Arkansas State Police to investigate

Investigators are continuing the investigation into Holmes’ death.

Anyone with information about Holmes’ whereabouts dating back to November 2 is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police or the Wynne Police Department.

