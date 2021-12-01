ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two Men Arrested in Murder of Philly Teen Shot 18 Times

By Corbin Bolies
 6 days ago
Two Philadelphia men in their early 20s were arrested and charged with murder after they allegedly shot a 14-year-old boy 18 times while he waited for a bus. The two...

School Tries to Explain How It Missed Shooter Warning Signs

The Michigan school where a student killed four teens and wounded seven other people is defending its handling of the suspect’s troubling behavior while promising an outside investigation into its actions. In a letter released Saturday, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne admitted that school officials accepted Ethan Crumbley’s explanations...
Comments / 0

