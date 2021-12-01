ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish ruling party against bill seeking to outlaw abortion

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ruling conservative party rejected a legislative proposal that would outlaw abortion as homicide in a parliament debate Wednesday arguing the proposal was extreme and “unacceptable” and could lead to social unrest. The negative opinion from the Law and Justice party at the initial stage...

