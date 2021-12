Ahead of their biggest game of the season in Buffalo, COVID-19 has made its way back into the Patriots locker room. New England placed running back J.J. Taylor on the reserve list, per the NFL transaction wire, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports everybody given the designation on Monday afternoon was due to a positive test. They’ve already been impacted by the virus this season, as offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn and Michael Onwenu both missed time in October when they were placed on the COVID-19 list.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO