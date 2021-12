BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night’s Patriots-Bills game was not a pretty one. It was downright ugly at times thanks to a blustery wind that made throws either fly well away from their target — or not be attempted at all. Monday night was certainly one of the most unique football games anyone will ever see, as Mac Jones and the Patriots attempted just three passes. But the lack of throws didn’t mean much, as the Patriots gutted out a 14-10 win over their division rival. We knew the Patriots were a running team, and we knew that they’d be pounding the...

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO