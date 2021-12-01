West Chester Stabbing Suspect Sought By Police

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help locating a man accused of stabbing a West Chester man and fleeing the scene.

Odell Johnson, 23, is wanted for attempted homicide for severely stabbing a person inside a home in the 600 block of Downingtown Pike around 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, West Chester police said.

Johnson, of Coatesville, fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

The motive behind the stabbing was not immediately known.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Corporal Harry O'Neill at 610-457-5874 or honeill@west-chester.com

