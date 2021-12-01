ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester Stabbing Suspect Sought By Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xY8lw_0dBXVZLq00

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help locating a man accused of stabbing a West Chester man and fleeing the scene.

Odell Johnson, 23, is wanted for attempted homicide for severely stabbing a person inside a home in the 600 block of Downingtown Pike around 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, West Chester police said.

Johnson, of Coatesville, fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

The motive behind the stabbing was not immediately known.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Corporal Harry O'Neill at 610-457-5874 or honeill@west-chester.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Wanted For Indecent Exposure: Police

A central Pennsylvania man is wanted by police for indecent exposure. Miguel Angel Madrid, 56, of Steelton, is wanted by Lower Paxton Township police, according to a release by police on Tuesday.A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 25, according to the release. The charge appears to stem fro…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Teen Arrested For Shooting Four Area Juveniles, Police Say

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting of four minors in the Hudson Valley last month.A 17-year-old Orange County teen from Newburgh was arrested on Monday, Dec. 6 for the Wednesday, Nov. 17 shooting near the Newburgh Free Academy school.According to the City of Newburgh Polic…
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
West Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
West Chester, PA
City
Coatesville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Child Injured After Stray Bullet Enters Home In Area

Police in the area are investigating after numerous bullets were fired into a home, injuring a child.The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6 at 32 N. White St., in the City of Poughkeepsie.According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, an 8-year-old boy was str…
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Central Pennsylvania Girl Missing For Days: Police

A teenage girl has been missing from her home in central Pennsylvania for days, according to police.Lana Halilovic, 16, of Harrisburg, has not been seen since she left her home on Dec. 2 at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township police.Lana is described as approximately 5 foot…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Trapped Victim Rescued In Morris County Crash

First responders were quick to rescue a victim trapped inside a vehicle following a Monday afternoon crash in Morris County, authorities said.The two-car crash occurred on Schooley’s Mountain Road near Cataract Park in Washington not long before 2:45 p.m., township police said. The Long Valley Fir…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
172K+
Followers
31K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy