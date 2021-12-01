ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

June Ambrose, Stylist To The Stars, Issues High Court Collection With PUMA

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago

Costume designer and stylist June Ambrose has launched her first collection with PUMA as the brand’s creative director of women’s hoops. For the collaboration, Ambrose shared a campaign video brought to life by herself and long-time friend Hype Williams .  According to a press release the full PUMA High Court Collection, Coached by June Ambrose is “the embodiment of women’s bold energy and refusal at being treated anything less than equal.”

“Sport has always been a backdrop to the aesthetic that I was designing and creating in hip hop and popular culture spaces. I created a lifestyle by understanding the relationship between athletic and luxury, I bridged that gap and I’ll continue to do so with PUMA,” Ambrose said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by June Ambrose®️ (@juneambrose)

Pieces included in the collection include sports bras, sneakers, crop-tops, faux fur jackets, leggings, beanies, bags, and more. Prices start at $40 and items are available now on the PUMA website with more releases throughout the winter.

Ambrose opened up about creating the collection, how Jay-Z had a hand in the partnership,  and working closely with PUMA during an interview with HYPEBAE .

“After witnessing what JAY-Z was doing in the men’s basketball space, I felt like there was an opportunity, not necessarily knowing initially that it was going to be in women’s basketball. I felt like there was something potentially that I could contribute in a different lens, as it relates to sportswear. Jay introduced me to the CEO [of PUMA] and the relationship grew from there,” she shared.

She continued, “I want to leverage and launch the category, and create a space that has more conversation with the WNBA and other organizations about how we can better support female athletes. We’ll be working with a number of organizations that empower youth through sports. This is just the beginning of something that we consider to be a very long conversation, and we’re not going to let up. We’re going to keep applying the pressure and having those provocative conversations. Hopefully, our girl gang will grow and people that are outside of the sport will take interest in the conversation as well — at least that’s my goal.”

View June Ambrose and top WNBA stars Skylar Diggins-Smith , Breanna Stewart , Katie Lou Samuelson, Jackie Young, and a team of models showcasing pieces from the collection below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASCZI_0dBXVYT700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eK88u_0dBXVYT700

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Beyoncé Reveals 5th Adidas X Ivy Park Collection “HALLS OF IVY”

Beyoncé is celebrating the holiday season by decking the “HALLS OF IVY” with new athleisure drip with her latest Adidas X Ivy Park collection. The fifth installment between the two brands includes new clothing, shoes, and accessories set to be released exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on Dec. 9th and followed by a wider global launch on Dec. 10th. According to a press release, the collection “is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be.” It continues, “Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Trinidad Jame$ And Saucony Partner For Limited Edition Sneaker Release

Trinidad Jame$ has connected with Saucony for a limited sneaker release with homegrown inspiration. The musician and the sneaker company have teamed up for an exclusive version of Saucony’s Jazz 81 shoe, by way of Trinidad Jame$’s new brand, Hommewrk To create the shoe, the “All Gold Everything” rapper drew inspiration from a sneaker he first owned as an immigrant moving to America. The vibrant “Sorrel Red” colorway pays homage to the 34-year-old’s Trinidadian heritage and his favorite drink, Sorrel, which is made of dried hibiscus flowers petals. A press release describes the footwear as having “deep red hues that are recreated on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Louis Vuitton Tributes Virgil Abloh With ‘Virgil Was Here,’ Announces Late Designer’s Final Show

Louis Vuitton will carry out one of Virgil Abloh’s final wishes with a fashion showing on Tuesday (Nov. 30.) He was hired as the artistic director of menswear for the luxury label in 2018. The 41-year-old died on Sunday (Nov. 28) after privately battling a rare form of cancer for several years. Initially, the brand shared a post of mourning in his honor. “We are all shocked by this terrible news,” wrote Bernard Arnault, CEO of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) on Instagram. “Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Gives Her Gold Halter Top & Leggings Uniform a Fun Twist in Smiley Face Slippers

Simone Biles makes smiley slippers chic. The four-time gold medal Olympian posed with French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos while both wearing matching athleisure-wear that featured a gold stretch halter top and matching leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos (@melanie_djds972) When it came down to the shoes, Biles sported a quirky pair of smiley face white slippers. Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed styles that align with her career and passions. Her personal tastes are on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Hype Williams
Person
Katie Lou Samuelson
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Gives the Air Jordan 1 High a "DuckBoot" Treatment

Known for its vast amount of custom sneakers, New York design studio Ceeze whipped up a new Air Jordan 1 High dubbed as the “DuckBoot.” The company has established itself in the world of streetwear with elevated bespoke sneakers which led to collaborations with brands such as the Tokyo-based boutique AND SQUARE for an all-over animal patterned Balenciaga Triple S and North Carolina-based aircraft recycler Aircraft Solutions USA Inc. to reimagine the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” with airplane trash. Due to the massive inflow of sneakers, the studio also recently produced bags out of leftover uppers of sneakers.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puma#Stylist#Hypebae
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and Their Daughters Star in a New Skims Cozy Campaign

We should have known Teyana Taylor would be next to model for Skims when she started wearing the brand this past summer. The musician and dancer was tapped by Kim Kardashian herself to star in the new "Cozy" collection campaign alongside her family, NBA star Iman Shumpert and their daughters Junie and Rue. Together, they show off some of the new pieces that include unisex "Cozy" styles for the first time, posing in pics for photographer Donna Trope.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Adidas Collection

Natalia Bryant showed off her modeling skills on her Instagram. The model and daughter of legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant posted to her social media a series of photos from her work with Beyonce’s line, Ivy Park. Bryant is serving as a model in the new line,  Halls of Ivy. In her posts, she wore a black and white houndstooth crop top and an oversized black and white suit. The pants featured a drawstring waist and a wide-leg style. She topped off her look with platform sneakers that popped out from the hem of her pants. Her gray and white shoes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Complex

June Ambrose Teams With Hype Williams for First Puma Campaign as Creative Director of Women’s Basketball

Puma’s new creative director and fashion savant June Ambrose has just unveiled the brand’s first women’s basketball collection, which comes with a campaign that features WNBA stars Skylar Diggins-Smith, Breanna Stewart, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Jackie Young. Puma shared a sneak peek of the collection to their Instagram along with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
blavity.com

Beyonce Unveils New Ivy League-Themed Adidas Drop

Ivy Park and Adidas have just announced their fifth collaborative collection. While Beyoncé's latest drop is not directly linked to any specific college institution, "HALLS of IVY" is for all people, adults, and children "to unite regardless of background, color, or creed while celebrating each individual's creativity." The collection accompanied...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

Puma Just Dropped a Female-Focused Basketball Collection

After recently adding Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart to its roster of athletes, Puma Hoops’ women’s division continues to make noise. This time, it’s with the release of a new female-focused High Court collection. According to the brand, this basketball-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear capsule was designed by Puma Hoops...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Puma Debuts Masters of the Universe: Revelation Collection

PUMA has teamed up with Mattel’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation for a limited-edition collab that was creative directed by the showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith. The collab features a fresh take on two classic PUMA styles: the Suede and Clyde. Each style is inspired by the show’s characters...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Rare Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘XQ’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2022

One of the rarest Air Jordan 1 styles is reportedly making its way back to sneaker stores in 2022. Sneaker social media account @Fxxkvlogvi shared images of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “XQ” on Instagram this week, an iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that was first released in 2007 and is reportedly releasing again next year. The shoe dons a premium white leather upper that’s paired with black and red overlays panels including star graphics stamped at the midfoot. The shoe also features gold accents on the Swoosh branding on the sides and the Wings logo on the ankle collar....
APPAREL
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS
Vibe

Vibe

940
Followers
785
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy