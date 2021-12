As November becomes December, there is a lot happening in the world. The year is coming to a close, the holidays are quickly taking over people’s lives, a people are getting to together a list of games to play with a nice cup of hot chocolate. When it comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it also means there is a number of new bugs arriving and returning to the island. With this change, it is in players’ best interest to know which of these tiny creatures they can catch during the month. This guide will tell you all the bugs that will be available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during December.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO