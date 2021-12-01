ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Right-Wing Organization Calls for Bobby Kotick's Removal from Coca-Cola's Board

By Noam Radcliffe
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe right-wing policy organization National Legal and Policy Center has asked Coca-Cola chairman and CEO James Quincey to "immediately seek the resignation" of Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick from Coca-Cola's board of directors, on which Kotick serves. The NLPC, which "promotes ethics in public life," invoked Coke's history of...

