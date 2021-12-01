Right-Wing Organization Calls for Bobby Kotick's Removal from Coca-Cola's Board

Robert A. Kotick, better known as Bobby Kotick, has been the CEO of Activision for the better part of three decades. When Activision merged with Vivendi Games in the late 2000s, it would later lead to the merger of Activision and Blizzard Entertainment in 2008, where Bobby would be named as its inaugural CEO. He has held the position since, and his hold on the company doesn’t seem to be wavering, regardless of the highs and lows that the company faces. Bobby is in the spotlight right now thanks to the sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit by the California Department of Fair Housing and Employment. Most recently, The Wall Street Journal published a report detailing how involved Bobby Kotick was in these controversies. Due to these reports, calls for Kotick’s resignation as Activision CEO reached a fever high. He would later tell his colleagues that he’d consider leaving the company if he can’t solve the issues fast enough. As part of the solutions he’s working on, he requested to receive only a minimum salary until Activision fixes these issues. However, even with this salary cut, we don’t expect his net worth to be affected as much. In this article, we explore Bobby Kotick’s net worth in 2021 and see if any of these salary cuts actually make any dent in Bobby’s wealth.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO