Of the three macronutrients (carbohydrates, fat and protein), it is protein that is the body’s building block. It’s vital for repair and growth of all bodily material including muscle. In order to properly recover between runs and to strengthen the muscles involved in running therefore, it’s important that runners eat enough protein. — When we run we cause microdamage to our muscles. This damage triggers a process that repairs itself, which also helps to strengthen the muscle so that it is better prepared for a similar occurrence in the future. This process is known as Muscle Protein Synthesis (MPS). It’s the reason that with the right training our muscles become more powerful and/or stronger over time.

