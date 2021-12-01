ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Trump Believes Harry Will 'Regret' Life With Meghan Markle

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former president accused the Duchess of Sussex of using Prince Harry and acting inappropriately in calling U.S. senators to push for paid family...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 15

BAMA BABE
6d ago

Harry loves his wife and kids very much and wouldn’t give her up for nothing in this world not even his granny! Why is it so hard too believe that Harry loves his wife and it’s just the opposite that tRUMPS wife can’t stand him and the only reason that she’s with him is because of their son and the money!

Reply(1)
5
Renee Meridith
5d ago

LOL DONALD TRUMP AND... THE BROTHER WILLIAM ARE JUST JEALOUS AS WELL AS MAD BECAUSE THEIR KITTYS ARE RATHER STIFF AND UNHAPPY LOOKING WITH NO SEX APPEAL. WHILE HARRY AND MARKLE MOVING SWIFTLY ACROSS THE WORLD IN COLORFUL LOVE.....LOL... PPL SHOULD TRY WEARING BROWN AND RED SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL... 2 FLY COLORS, FOR A FLY COLORFUL COUPLE..... FYI...TRUMP FINALLY HAVE A SOLUTION FOR RELATIONSHIPS BUT NOT FOR THE COUNRTY GTFHO. I SMELL JEALOUSLY ON TOP OF HATE... I pray the two are so happy togther and in their skin unbothered which leaves them happily ever after.

Reply(1)
2
People

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Couldn't Be More 'Cosmically Connected,' Says Celeb Astrologer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love was written in the stars, with charts that couldn't be more astrologically perfect. Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly says the pair are "so cosmically connected, it's crazy, it's powerful, it's magical," in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation. Kelly takes a closer look at the lovebirds to confirm the celestial compatibility between the royal couple.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Shares Rare New Photo Of Archie, 2, & He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Archie is the spitting image of a young Prince Harry in a photo shared by mom Meghan Markle on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’. Meghan Markle shared a candid snapshot of 2-year-old son Archie during her surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 18 — and he’s the spitting image of his father, Prince Harry. The eldest child of the duke, 37, and duchess, 40, could be seen admiring chickens from a coup, woven basket in tow to gather eggs, at his family home in Montecito, California.
MONTECITO, CA
purewow.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Say Son Archie’s Favorite Song Is a Total Classic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just confirmed that Archie is like any ordinary 2-year-old—even when it comes to nursery rhymes. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to New Jersey in honor of Veterans Day. The royal couple visited the Task Force Liberty at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, where they met Afghan refugees, hosted a luncheon and even surprised a group of young students during their conversational English class.
CELEBRITIES
neworleanssun.com

Trump speaks out about Meghan Markle & royal family feud

Donald Trump claimed Meghan Markle is ?disrespectful? to the British royal family, and reportedly accused her of ?horribly? using her husband Prince Harry in an interview with ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage. During the conversation in Florida, Trump told the Brexiteer that he had not been a "fan" of Markle since...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Prince Charles Openly Questioned Skin Tone of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children, Book Alleges

Prince Charles might have been the royal family member Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alluded to in their March TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, based on a new account of events in author Christopher Andersen's book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan. In Oprah with Meghan and Harry, the couple revealed certain senior royals had raised concerns about the skin color of their upcoming baby, the then-unborn Archie. Andersen's source claims the whole issue may have stemmed from Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and father to Harry.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Do Not Fart Near Camilla Parker Bowles

Right now, a coalition of leaders across the globe are gathering in Scotland to discuss what scientists have called the most pressing issue of our time, also known as climate change. Yet one leader in attendance, Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, is reportedly fixated not on stopping the rapid decline of our planet but on a much more urgent matter of international concern: Joe Biden’s long fart.
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

