It was encouraging to read that housework is a positive activity for the elderly (Report, 22 November). As I approach 78, I tackle all the ironing and share the cleaning with my 77-year-old wife. Next, your reporter should examine the value of crown green bowls. I took this up in my 60s and regretted not doing so earlier. This excellent activity, which costs very little, provides so much exercise and valuable social interaction, but clubs are losing members, possibly due to the absence of media coverage.

