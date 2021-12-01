ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon tests digital COVID-19 vaccine cards

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is testing a voluntary digital vaccine verification tool for Oregonians to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status, the Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday.

According to OHA , the digital platform will provide another way to verify vaccination status along with current options including the CDC paper vaccination card or digital or paper vaccine records from a healthcare provider.

Oregon COVID milestone: 6M vaccine doses administered

For those who choose to use the digital tool, they would need to provide their name, birthdate, cell number or email. The software would verify the user’s vaccination status, then email a link to a digital vaccine card to show on a phone.

Using a state-approved digital QR code that shows vaccination status would be available for Oregonians who got a vaccine, but may have not had it recorded in their electronic health records, if for example, they got it in a pop-up clinic, or its not attached to their online health records.

Oregon is testing the digital verification tool in communities that are disproportionally impacted by COVID-19. According to OHA, this tool is modeled after a similar digital system used in Washington and California.

OHA said the tool will be available for free, for those who choose to opt-in, by spring of 2022.

Comments / 2

tom sawyer
2d ago

Oregon can’t manage its dope growing and distribution racket, its worst in nation public schools, its antifa and BLM armies, its rapidly decaying mental health system, its broken transportation department, and the massive number of drug addicted bums it foists on every community. What makes anyone in their right mind these dimwitted bureaucrats and Governor can add one more thing to their list of dangerous failures?

Reply(1)
2
