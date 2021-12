Ginny Stalker believes in fairy tales—at least when it comes to creating them. "I have always wanted my home to have a magical quality, like walking through the pages of a storybook," says the designer and blogger behind Au Petit Salon. Her home—a converted barn in New York's Hudson Valley—has been in her husband Matt's family for more than a century. The couple moved here in 2012, and over the past nine years, Ginny has slowly and purposefully curated a bright maximalist look reflecting her take on design. "If there's a choice between gray and pink, I'm always going to go pink," she says. Ginny keeps this in mind as she decorates for the holiday with her two children Otis and Charlotte.

