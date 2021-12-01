Personal-use fuelwood permits to expire on Dec. 31
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people fuelwood permits are set to expire at the end of the month. If you still need one, a $20 permit good for up to ten cords is still available on their website .
They also offer $10 permits to cut your own Christmas tree. Fuelwood permits for next year will be available sometime in the spring. The Forest Service says dead-and-down permits are valid on the entire forest, except in designated wilderness areas.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
