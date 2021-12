Spider-Man: No Way Home march just gave fans another look at Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus headed into the film. Funko Pops and other small figurines are a constant source of information for people all across the world when it comes to these big upcoming movies. Weeks in advance, having a small model of the characters can really get those impressions out there. With No Way Home just 16 days away, Goblin's new design and the version of Doc Ock have been seen online. A lot of these statues indicate what has been circulating around this movie for months now. Willem Dafoe's big reveal in the second trailer showed that the movie is largely sticking with the Raimi trilogy's ideas for the villain. Not to be left behind, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus also looks strikingly like the one fans know and love from Spider-Man 2. Check it out for yourself down below:

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO