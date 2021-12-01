ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Christmas tree shortages near and far: Climate change putting NC’s gold standard Fraser firs at risk

By Elisa Raffa
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s not quite jingle bells, but the loud sounds of saws spark holiday cheer.

Picking a Christmas tree is a favorite holiday tradition, and people come from all over for one of ours. Visitors from eastern North Carolina tell FOX 46, “when we saw all the cars and we saw that they had them on top, we decided we would do that too and I think we’re going to make it a yearly tradition.”

That’s because we house the best, “The North Carolina Fraser, it’s the Cadillac of trees.” Cale Smith is the owner of Appalachian Farms, “The fragrance and needle retention and the branch toughness, it’s the best tree there is,” he explains.

His family has been harvesting this gold standard tree for nearly 50 years. Thousands of his trees bring Christmas cheer to the entire Southeast, from Baton Rouge to Virginia Beach.

The farms are busy, “There’s a high demand because there’s a shortage of trees”, and the trees are moving fast, “so many people didn’t plant through the years when there was an overage of trees, and it takes so long for a tree to be produced,” Smith explains.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqYtX_0dBXSMIg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cot6o_0dBXSMIg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcW4W_0dBXSMIg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kumE_0dBXSMIg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqkrl_0dBXSMIg00

Christmas trees are planted based on the previous year’s sales. That overage came 10 years ago in the recession when many couldn’t afford the Christmas tradition, Smith explains, “These trees are anywhere from 7-12 years old and it just takes the cycle a long time to catch up.” And that catch-up 10 years later found us in a global pandemic, yearning for the comeback of tradition.

We’re not deforesting forests for these trees. These Christmas tree farmers are just like any other farmer, they are cultivating a crop for you at home, and this one is just meant to give you Christmas spirit! Now this farm alone at Appalachian Farms, they do about 150,000 a season, that’s about 2 million trees in the 10-year life cycle of this Fraser fir!

“They’re providing ecosystems in there for animals to cohabitate with them, but they’re also providing daily oxygen as well. Each acre of Christmas tree provides enough daily oxygen for 18 people!”

Travis Birdsell is a horticulture expert at NC State whose specialty is holly and jolly. He grew up on a Christmas tree farm in the Carolinas and now studies the holiday trees.

He stresses the importance of keeping the Christmas tree cycle clean by composting your real trees, reusing your fake trees, and saving energy with led lights.

As our carbon footprint contributes to climate change, our gold standard Fraser firs are at risk,

“Our trees do need cold weather to set their needles,” Birdsell explains warming falls mean poor needle retention for the trees and a lot of green on your floor.

“Our Fraser fir Christmas tree likes moderate and even weather, so what we’re seeing with climate change is more severe patterns,” he adds.

Weather is becoming more extreme, droughts are drier, and rain is heavier.

“You may look at the average annual rainfall and it looks the same, but we receive those in bursts and those heavy rains followed by long periods of drought are very stressful on our trees,” Birdsell explains.

So horticulture and genetics experts at NC State like Birdsell, “I fundamentally believe that science can advance us there,” are working on engineering a more resilient, more adaptable Christmas tree. “We have to figure out better genetics, we have to figure out problems that are arising from insects that like these warmer temperatures and how we battle them,” he explains.

These different Christmas elves are saving traditions with science for kiddos to come.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

Holiday staple: Christmas tree shortage hits Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Supply chain issues are driving up prices and making some things hard to come by. Now, this is impacting Christmas trees. The people WBTV spoke to at Darrell Simpson family Christmas tree lot say, they’ve been coming here for years. There are tons of Christmas trees available. The question is – for how long?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Newport News-Times

Expect Christmas tree shortage

Echoes of a scorching summer and the 2008 recession might put a bit of a damper on the Christmas season for some this December, as tree farms and lot sellers have warned of an impending shortage of the festive firs. As many who’ve kept a conifer as part of their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Climate Science#Climate Change#Nc#Fox 46#Cadillac#Appalachian Farms
Cumberland Times-News

Christmas tree shortage impacts club fundraiser

LAVALE, Md. — Cole Brown recalled his early years as a LaVale Lions Club member when he helped the organization with its annual Christmas tree fundraiser. The club once sold a variety of evergreens grown by local farmers. “That started up on LaVale Plaza,” he said. “Back then we were...
nsjonline.com

White House not alone in choosing NC’s ‘High Country’ for Christmas tree

RALEIGH — On Nov. 17, a ceremony was held at Peak Farms in Ashe County, North Carolina, to cut down the official White House Christmas Tree, which will be displayed in the Blue Room during the holiday season. But President Joe Biden and family are not the only one’s relying on North Carolina’s “High Country” in the mountainous northwest of the state for their annual Christmas tree, as the area has become a nationally recognized Christmas tree hotspot.
Raleigh News & Observer

Who was Fraser anyway? Six things you might not know about NC-grown Christmas trees

▪ More than 99% of Christmas trees commercially grown in North Carolina are Fraser firs, marketed as “The Cadillac of Christmas Trees.”. ▪ The tree was named after John Fraser, a Scottish botanist who explored the southern Appalachians in the late 1700s looking for plants that could be cultivated and sold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Christmas tree shortage happening, plenty for sale now

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - The turkey and ham has been put away for many, now the Christmas decorations are coming out. Over at Don Cooley's Christmas Tree Farm, they have been seeing a steady flow of people stopping by to purchase a tree. However, one thing you may...
13WMAZ

No Christmas tree shortage here in Central Georgia

BYRON, Ga. — Thanks to supply chain issues, whether you go natural or artificial, it may be harder to find a tree in some spots around the country. According to Jamie Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, a combination of fewer farms growing Christmas trees, as well as a surge in interest from the public contributed to the shortage.
cleveland19.com

Garden center overcomes Christmas tree shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Mark Fwartzbaugh has been coming to Bremec’s Garden Center in Cleveland Heights for the tree for 22 years. “Everybody is different depending on where they are putting it in their house,” said Billy Herron with Bremec’s. “they may need something that’s tall and skinny; they might like this really wide tree.”
Watauga Democrat

Fraser Fir Champion

Serving as a holiday staple for families worldwide, the Christmas tree holds a special significance for both the High Country and the state of North Carolina. Providing leadership and aiding in the success of the Christmas tree industry is the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association. The association’s Executive Director, Jennifer...
The Independent

8 best artificial Christmas trees: Faux firs that rival the real thing

While some argue there’s nothing quite like the scent of a real spruce or natural fir at Christmastime, there are plenty of reasons to go faux. Just as artificial houseplants and flowers have seriously upped their realism game, so too have Christmas trees with a wealth of increasingly authentic-looking products on offer.In terms of sustainability, most are still made from PVC or PET, two of the most common types of plastic. However, today’s best artificial trees really are made to last, meaning you can bring them out year after year, looking as good as new – and in the knowledge...
HOME & GARDEN
northernwoodlands.org

Balsam Fir: A Favorite Christmas Tree

Every year my husband and I cut a Christmas tree on family land. We look for a young balsam fir growing in the power line right-of-way or in a forest clearing. Fir is our favorite type of Christmas tree because of its delightful, pungent fragrance. While Christmas tree farmers cultivate a variety of fir species, balsam fir is the only type of fir native to northern New England.
GARDENING
The Independent

Whale that has been tangled over fishing gear for more than a year is spotted

Wildlife authorities in Georgia have said a whale that was trapped in fishing nets for more than a year has been spotted offshore. Snow Cone, as the whale has been named by Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR), was seen off the coast of Georgia’s Cumberland Island on 2 December.The whale, which was first spotted and identified in March 2021, was at the centre of a number of failed attempts at removing fishing nets it was entrapped by.However, according to Georgia DNR’s wildlife division, Snow Cone now has a few ropes around it and was “not entrapped”. She was also...
ANIMALS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy