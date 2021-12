This past weekend, the Dallas Cowboys were without wide receiver Amari Cooper as had tested positive for COVID-19. The wide receiver is not vaccinated, which meant that he wasn't allowed to go through the same protocols that a vaccinated player would. For instance, had Cooper been vaccinated, he could have simply tested negative twice before his team's game against the Chiefs. Instead, he was unable to get back on the field, and it cost the Cowboys dearly as the offense was anemic, scoring only 9 points against a bad defense.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO