ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Maddison recovers Leicester’s 2-2 draw at Southampton in EPL

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LQ3w_0dBXRfqA00
1 of 4

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — James Maddison scored for the third successive game as Leicester twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The creative midfielder collected the ball from Luke Thomas inside Southampton’s crowded 18-yard box and expertly cut inside the sliding Tino Livramento before firing into the net at the near post four minutes into the second half.

Leicester was denied a comeback victory by a combination of exceptional goalkeeping and uncharacteristic profligacy. Jamie Vardy shot over when through on goal, while Harvey Barnes was denied by a fine save from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Defender Jonny Evans had initially leveled for Leicester in between first-half goals from Saints duo Jan Bednarek and Che Adams.

A point at St. Mary’s moved Leicester up to eighth in the standings but with one win from five.

Southampton has a five-point buffer on the relegation zone in 16th place.

The kick-off for the second half was delayed by around 15 minutes after a fan required medical treatment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Janesville Gazette

Jota scores 2, Liverpool thrashes Southampton 4-0 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool turned up the pressure on English Premier League leader Chelsea by coasting to a second successive 4-0 victory at Anfield, with Southampton the overpowered team this time. Southampton was dispatched on Saturday as comfortably as Arsenal was a week ago as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Alex Mccarthy
Person
Harvey Barnes
Person
James Maddison
Person
St. Mary
Tribal Football

Leicester ace Maddison: I've come out of hardest time of career

Leicester City ace James Maddison admits positive reinforcement has been key to his return to form. Maddison again scored in the midweek draw with Southampton. "It's probably the hardest (time) of my career just because people from the outside, they don't know what goes on, they don't know my life," Maddison said. "I'm my own biggest critic. If you ask my family, my girlfriend, anyone, if I've had a bad game, I'll watch the game straight away.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 2 Watford

Leicester City saw off Watford by a score of 4-2 in an exceedingly strange match at the King Power on Sunday. James Maddison’s opener was cancelled by a Josh King penalty, but a Jamie Vardy first-half brace gave the Foxes a 3-1 lead at the break. Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis scored in a snowy second half to provide the final margin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are leading the way on 29 points after 12 games, losing only once back in September to Manchester City. While Manchester United are under caretaker Michael Carrick, with Ralf Rangnick set to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#England#Ap#The Premier League#Southampton
KEYT

Newcastle still winless in EPL after 2-0 loss at Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle’s winless start to the Premier League season has extended to 13 games after a 2-0 loss at Arsenal. Bukayo Saka and the player who replaced him as a substitute, Gabriel Martinelli, scored goals in the second half to consign last-place Newcastle to a seventh loss of the season. Arsenal stayed in fifth place but is now level on points with fourth-place West Ham as the team continues its recovery from losing its opening three games of the season. Saka ran onto a deft pass from left back Nuno Tavares to score in the 56th minute. Saka came off injured in the 64th and was replaced by Martinelli. The 20-year-old Brazilian scored within two minutes.
NEWCASTLE, CA
FanSided

Leicester 4-2 Watford: How the Foxes rated in snowy goal-fest

Leicester City welcomed back Foxes legend Claudio Ranieri by beating his Watford side 4-2. Whilst by no means an easy game, Leicester City managed to emerge victorious thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Ademola Lookman. Despite the scoreline, the Foxes were helped out by wasteful Watford finishing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

EPL Commentators on NBC: Nov. 30 through Dec. 2

For the first time this season, the Premier League plays a consistent schedule of midweek fixtures. This Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there are ten games lined up in England’s top flight. Additionally, there are significant games in terms of the race for European qualification. Getting things started on Tuesday, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a 4-1 win over local rival Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, breaking a scoring record in the process. Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were Liverpool's other scorers in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes’s resolute and revving West Ham show no sign of slowing down

When West Ham first began their assault on the upper reaches of the Premier League last season, there was always a slightly disbelieving giddiness to their success. After all, to go from a state of indefinite frustration, protests and possible relegation to serene and swashbuckling top-four contenders felt like a rather sudden lurch. Sooner or later, the balloon had to burst. Or so it seemed.Almost 18 months later, with West Ham already guaranteed top spot in their Europa League group, and the improbable arc of Arthur Masuaku’s freakish winner against Chelsea still causing Edouard Mendy baffled nightmares, it’s safe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists he has never dwelt on Southampton’s 9-0 mauling ahead of Leicester return

Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted he is not haunted by the 9-0 horror show at the hands of Leicester, which handed Southampton an unwanted place in the Premier League record books.The Austrian will send his side into battle with the same opposition at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday evening adamant that his mind never goes back to that night in October 2019 when everything which could have gone wrong did so.Hasenhuttl said: “Not one time have I thought back to that result, to be honest. It seems a different life away.“That is the good thing in football, so many things happen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Clock ticking for Rafa Benitez at Everton as Marcel Brands’ exit puts spotlight on manager

The clock is ticking for Rafa Benitez. Yesterday’s departure of Marcel Brands, Goodison’s director of football, puts the spotlight firmly on the Everton manager.Benitez’s team host Arsenal tonight and are aiming to break a winless streak that goes back to September. Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 pummelling by Liverpool, inflamed an already restive fanbase and precipitated the sacking of Brands. The Dutchman’s 3½ years on Merseyside was not a success but Brands was still a scapegoat.Since Farhad Moshiri bought into the club five years ago, Everton have spent more than half a billion in the transfer market and are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

674K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy