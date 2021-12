Yes, we already have just about every professional sports team possible in Colorado, but we've not had anyone in the AUDL, until now. In the NFL we got the Denver Nuggets. NBA it's the Denver Nuggets. NHL is our pals the Colorado Avalanche and in the MLB our poor, poor Colorado Rockies just to name a few. Until now though, we've not been a part of the American Ultimate Disc League. That all changes as of 2022 as our friends at 9 News are reporting that the "Colorado Summit" will be debuting in our beautiful state this coming summer.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO