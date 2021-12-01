ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now hiring in Kingsport: Job fair focused on recruitment in city’s South Central Community

By Josh Smith
 6 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) — Looking for a job?

A job fair in Kingsport on Tuesday, Dec. 7 will be held to make the process easy for employers and potential employees.

The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Northeast State Community College are partnering to host the job fair at the V.O. Dobbins Center.

Organizers said the job fair is open to everyone, but the primary focus is to help people who live in the South Central Kingsport Community.

“We’re focusing on all industry sectors,” said Lora Barnett, Chamber executive director of workforce development and government relations. “This will allow attendees to find positions that are tailored to their interests and expertise.”

The job fair will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Douglas Room of the V.O. Dobbins Center at 301 Louis Street, Kingsport.

The Chamber said eligible participants will be entered to win door prizes.

For more information, contact Lora Barnett at 423-392-8835.

