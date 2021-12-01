ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish ruling party against bill seeking to outlaw abortion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling conservative party rejected a legislative proposal that would outlaw abortion as homicide in a parliament debate Wednesday arguing the proposal was extreme and “unacceptable” and could lead to social unrest.

The negative opinion from the Law and Justice party at the initial stage of work on the project suggests it will most probably be rejected in a vote Thursday and never become law. Most other political forces also dismissed the proposal, many calling it shameful.

Law and Justice’s critical opinion was notable because last year it had Poland’s restrictive abortion law tightened, drawing massive street protests.

The current proposal, by an anti-abortion group, Pro-Right to Life Foundation, calls for prison terms ranging from 5 to 25 years and in some cases life sentences for getting an abortion or assisting a woman to get one.

But Anita Czerwinska said the ruling party wanted it rejected on first approach, seeing it as “unacceptable” and likely to lead to “social unrest.”

“This is simple sabotage of the protection of life because you do not protect life by threatening women,” Czerwinska said, adding that the proponents represented an “extremity.”

Protests were held in Warsaw and some other cities as the debate got underway.

Abortions are now only permitted in the case of a crime, like rape or incest, of if the woman’s life or health is in danger. Last year, on the ruling party’s motion, the constitutional court ruled against abortions of fetuses with defects, even those life-threatening.

In practice, Polish women travel abroad for abortions or order abortion pills through the mail

Related
Reuters

Polish tribunal rules European rights court cannot question its judges

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Poland's Constitutional Tribunal said on Wednesday that the European Court of Human Rights had no power to question its appointment of judges, rejecting a ruling by Europe's top human rights court in May. Dismissed by critics as a politicised body, the Constitutional Tribunal has already...
POLITICS
SFGate

Polish women protest attempts to further restrict abortion

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists in Poland used red paint to symbolize blood as they protested Tuesday against a government plan to register every pregnancy in a national database and as parliament prepares to debate a new proposal to further restrict abortion. The activists fear the database will...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Chile lawmakers knock down bill to ease abortion rules

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chile's lower Chamber of Deputies rejected a bill on Tuesday that sought to expand legal access for women to get abortions, legislation that was opposed by the South American country's center-right government. At the end of September, legislators in the chamber voted in favor of...
POLITICS
seehafernews.com

Governor Evers Vetoes 5 Anti-Abortion Bills

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is vetoing five bills that would have restricted access to abortions and reproductive health care. The Democratic governor promised to veto the Republican-backed legislation. Evers said in a statement, “we cannot go backwards, and I will never stop working to make sure every Wisconsinite has access to quality, affordable healthcare, including reproductive healthcare in this state.”
HEALTH
thelily.com

Do abortion bans ‘empower’ women? Here’s how women are weighing in.

Outside the U.S. Supreme Court, the slogan was everywhere. On masks and tote bags, posters and banners, women wore it and waved it. As oral arguments began on Wednesday for the most important abortion case in decades, a group started chanting it:. “Empower women. Promote life.”. The message features prominently...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newschannel20.com

Illinois bill aims to outlaw discrimination against unvaccinated people

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new bill could make it illegal to discriminate against any person who chooses not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Teutopolis, filed the legislation that would outlaw any person, workplace, or public official from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for someone that holds beliefs against it.
ILLINOIS STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Kaul Joins States Against Abortion “Gag” Rule

As the battle over reproductive rights unfolds before the U.S. Supreme Court, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a multi-state coalition supporting a Biden administration rule that would allow Title X funds to once again be used for family planning for low-income and uninsured individuals. The funds were redirected under the Trump Administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS CENTER Maine

How SCOTUS abortion ruling could impact Maine

MAINE, USA — If the U.S. Supreme Court decides the Mississippi law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional, it would place the job of regulating abortions on individual states. Maine law professor Dmitry Bam explained how the ruling won't directly impact Maine's abortion law. "Mississippi's argument is that...
MAINE STATE
Orlando Sentinel

More than abortion is at stake | Editorial

After last week’s oral arguments, many predict the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to diminish — or even strike down — the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe V. Wade. If that happens, they say, it will signal the beginning of the end of reproductive freedom in the United States. That’s not really accurate. If Roe v. Wade falls, the impact will be far less certain — and the implications for all ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Polish prime minister defends meeting of European populists

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday defended a recent meeting of European populist leaders by saying Poland is seeking allies in its challenge of what he called a “centralized Europe.”Morawiecki was reacting to criticism of the meeting hosted Saturday in Warsaw by Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice party. Far-right politicians including Marine Le Pen of France and Santiago Abascal of Spain's Vox party were among the participants.Referring to numerous tensions between the Polish government and European Union s leading bodies, Morawiecki told a news conference that Poland was being treated unfairly and receiving “low blows.” He said...
POLITICS
New York Post

Supreme Court abortion ruling aside, the ‘viability’ rule is arbitrary

For nearly half a century, the Supreme Court has said the Constitution prohibits states from banning abortion before “viability,” the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb. This week Mississippi, defending its ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, urged the justices to abandon that longstanding rule, which it says never made much sense and cannot be constitutionally justified.
CONGRESS & COURTS
froggyweb.com

Colombia presidential hopeful Fajardo seek safeguards after ruling against him

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombian presidential hopeful Sergio Fajardo said on Tuesday he will ensure the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) issues safeguards to protect his political rights following a ruling against him by the country’s comptroller general. The comptroller general on Friday ruled Fajardo and 25 other individuals were...
POLITICS
lovelandmagazine.com

Opponents: ‘Failed abortion’ bill impacts pregnancies, not abortions

Abortion rights advocates. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images). “Failed attempt to stigmatize abortion providers” for a situation that is rare if present at all.”. A bill involving resuscitation of infants after birth with an attachment targeting abortion providers is being criticized for the impact some say it would have on complicated but wanted pregnancies rather than on abortions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newsandguts.com

Democrats Predict Severe Backlash Against GOP if Abortion Rights are Curbed

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday regarding a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Based on the questions posed by the six Justices that comprise the conservative majority, a near consensus emerged among Court-watchers: reproductive rights first guaranteed in 1973’s Roe v. Wade are likely to be reduced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
houstonpublicmedia.org

Party Politics: Abortion vs. SCOTUS

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the feud between congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar that sparked the intra-party spat between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace, the political implications of actor Matthew McConaughey’s flirtation with public service, and the restrictive Mississippi abortion law being challenged before the Supreme Court, among other stories.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

