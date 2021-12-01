ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Osbourne Claps Back At Gossip About Her Weight: This Year Was The ‘Hardest Of My Life’

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pW61_0dBXR3Zv00
CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Kelly Osbourne defended herself online after a tabloid emailed her and said they’d be running a story about her ‘weight gain’ that’s due to ‘the stress of her relapse.’

Kelly Osbourne, 37, did not hold back against the National Enquirer after learning of the tabloid newspaper’s plans to publish a story about her weight. The former reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Nov. 30) and shared a screenshot of an email asking for her comment regarding an upcoming story by the National Enquirer. The story, according to the email, would report that Kelly “has put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year.” The email also claimed that sources informed the publication that Kelly’s alleged weight gain is a result of her recent relapse, and that doctors said she’s now “at high risk” of getting COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKOXd_0dBXR3Zv00
Kelly Osbourne (Photo: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID)

Alongside the screenshot of the email, Kelly said that “this is what I deal with on a daily basis.” She also told her fans they could email National Enquirer editor-in-chief Dan Dolan “and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me.” On her next IG Story slide, Kelly said, “This past year has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that’s all that should matter.”

In April, Kelly stunned her fans by admitting that – after being sober for four years – she relapsed and started drinking again. “This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” the former Fashion Police co-host said in an IG Story, according to TODAY. “I relapsed. Not proud of it.” The following month, Kelly told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that one glass of champagne led to her spiraling out of control. She confessed she ended up doing “embarrassing s***” and blacking out two weeks later.

Kelly, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, had dropped 90 pounds at the beginning of this year. In May, she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “a whole new version of myself” following her weight loss. “Each and every day, I’m trying new things whether it’s a different form of working out or mental health,” she said. “For me, it’s all about putting myself first in a way that benefits everyone, not just me.”

Comments / 49

NoGuts NoGlory
4d ago

I'll never understand celebrities who lay every detail of their private lives out in public then complain about the attention they receive.

Reply(1)
8
me
5d ago

We don’t care about your weight or drug problem. You have no talent. Loser. You are famous because Ozzy is your father

Reply(5)
22
Julie Beckstead
4d ago

First shes too fat now shes too thin. Leave her and anyone alone that has more or less weight than You want them to have. Their body ....Period

Reply
3
Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Are ‘On Board’ With Her Wanting Another Baby: ‘They’d Love’ A New Sibling

As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling. Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Dax Shepard
enstarz.com

Kelly Osbourne Rants How News Outlet 'Asks Permission' to 'Fat-Shame' Her

In response to an email from a newspaper, Kelly Osbourne went online to defend herself, saying that the stress of her relapse had caused her to gain weight. When the 37-year-old Kelly Osbourne learned that the National Enquirer was planning to print an article about her weight, she didn't hold back. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), she released an image of an email she received from the National Enquirer asking for her thoughts on a forthcoming piece.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Enquirer#Instagram Stories#Ig Story#Fashion Police Co Host#Armchair Expert
Closer Weekly

Jack Osbourne Is a Hardworking Dad of 3! Meet His Adorable Daughters with Ex-Wife Lisa Stelly

Jack Osbourne grew up in the spotlight as the son of one of the most famous rockstars in the entire world, Ozzy Osbourne. The reality star has an adorable family of his own with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. His three daughters, Pearl, Andy and Minnie, are the light of his life. The girls have even joined him on the road while filming his History Channel reality series, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Yardbarker

Rebel Wilson says her team gave her 'a lot of pushback' about her weight loss

Rebel Wilson lost 77 pounds during what she calls her "Year of Health" in 2020, but her team initially didn't want her to lose any weight. "I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood when I said, 'OK, I'm gonna do this Year of Health [and] I feel like I'm really gonna physically transform and change my life,'" the 41-year-old Australian actress, comedian and singer told BBC News. "And they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?' Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl."
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Are Shocked After Seeing Kelly Ripa's New Instagram Picture

Kelly Ripa loves her mom through and through, including her voluminous hairdo. In honor of Thanksgiving, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost flipped through family photo albums and found an incredible one of her mom, Esther Ripa. In one particular picture, which Kelly posted on Instagram, Esther wears a teal long-sleeve dress and flaunts a 1960s-inspired beehive hairstyle. She also holds a young Kelly, who is dressed all in white, on her lap while smiling at the camera.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Adele is offering rare insight into her relationship with Rich Paul. The Grammy-winning superstar dished on the moment she met her sports agent boyfriend during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey about their initial encounter. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Khloe Kardashian Tells Haters to Leave Her Daughter True ‘Alone’: I’m Over ‘Unsolicited Commentary’

Censoring herself. Khloé Kardashian is careful not to post too much about her 3-year-old daughter, True, on social media because she wants to avoid the parenting police. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Cosmopolitan UK in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, published on Friday, November 19. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy