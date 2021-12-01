ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton Fans Have Seen Enough As They Leave After Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Scores Their Second Early In First Half

By Damon Carr
 6 days ago
Mohamed Salah makes it 2-0 to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in the 20th minute which causes some Everton fans to leave Goodison Park.

The Merseyside derby is the biggest match in Everton's fixture list and with tensions already running high around the blue side of Liverpool, a loss in this match is the worst case scenario.

That scenario already looks the case, with only 20 minutes on the clock, Liverpool are 2-0 up and cruising. Jordan Henderson put the visitors in front in the 9th minute of the match, then when Mohamed Salah got clean through, the inevitable happened.

That was it for some Everton fans, they had seen enough. They saw no point in sitting through the torture anymore and decided to leave Goodison Park before half-time.

With over half a match left to play, there's plenty of time for Liverpool to add to their tally. Expect a outpour of blue shirts on the streets outside the ground around the 70th minute mark. However, Everton have pulled one back, is it just a consolation?

