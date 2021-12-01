ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The current situation is pretty bullish for stocks, says Bridgewater's Karen Karniol-Tambour

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Karniol-Tambour, Bridgewater’s head of investment research and co-chief investment...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Four Tax-Loss Selling Stocks Poised for 2022 Rebounds

RealMoney's Jonathan Heller has rolled out the first tranche of his 2022 Tax Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio. As Heller has noted in previous pieces, the idea is to identify potentially cheap names that were down sharply in 2020 and might be pushed even lower at year-end as investors harvest tax losses, but that could recover in 2022 if selling pressure subsides. Of course, the companies need to deliver results, too.
STOCKS
CNBC

Investor picks two stocks that generate cash no matter what the Fed does

Portfolio manager names stocks that will benefit from the omicron Covid variant. Watch Friday's full episode of Mad Money with Jim Cramer — December 3, 2021. Jim Cramer analyzes the investment case for e-commerce play VTEX and fintech firm PROG Holdings. watch now. Am I diversified? Cramer helps 'Mad Money'...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Bond Market#The Stock Market#Bridgewater#Closing Bell#Omicron#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Cramer's Investing Club: Consider stocks that return money to shareholders in this volatile market

In a market that is struggling to find its footing, a group of stocks that investors may put more focus on are ones with strong free cash flow generation and shareholder friendly capital return programs. As we said last Friday, companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs are typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets. We think this has largely played out this week, with the case in point being Apple, who bought back $20 billion worth of stock in its last reported quarter, viewed as a "safe-haven" as the reason for the stock's notable outperformance.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cathie Wood: Not in a bubble, and here's why she remains bullish on growth stocks

Cathie Wood says, "we are not in a bubble," and explains the reasons behind her bullish views on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a CNBC interview with Sara Eisen. Wood, who purchased 1.1M shares of TWTR on Tuesday, gave her stamp of approval...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Big Momentum Stocks Failed to Lead Monday. Here's Why That's Bullish

The most bullish aspect of Monday's long awaited -- by me at least -- oversold rally was that the mega-cap momentum names did not participate. Oh yes, I know all the momentum folks are scowling at me right now, but it's true. The first obvious reason is because when the...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Ackman: Omicron May Be Bullish for Stocks; El-Erian Less Sanguine

While stocks tumbled Friday on news of the omicron Covid variant, omicron could end up helping stocks, hedge fund legend Bill Ackman said Sunday, presaging Monday’s market activity. “A thought,” he tweeted. “While it is too early to have definitive data, early reported data suggest that the omicron virus causes...
STOCKS
Forbes

These Big Dividends Could Surge 20%+ In 2022

Inflation is up, stocks are soaring (Omicron be damned!) and bargains are thin on the ground. Well, not all stocks are soaring—one sector has fallen behind, and it’s set us up for some nice “snap back” upside in 2022, with big dividends (yielding up to 7.6%!) on the side. We’ll talk tickers in a moment. First, let’s take a 50,000-foot view of the sector we’re going to dive into and work our way down from there.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mack-Cali changes name to Veris Residential, will have new stock ticker starting Dec. 10

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. said Tuesday it has changed its name to Veris Residential Inc., as the company transitions to a pure-play multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT). The company said it will own, operate and acquire properties that meet the "sustainability-conscious" lifestyle needs of current residents. The company said its stock will continue to trade on the NYSE, but the ticker symbol will change to "VRE" on Dec. 10. "Our new brand, Veris Residential, encapsulates our responsible, transparent, and forward-thinking approach, underpinned by a unified culture grounded in equality and meritocratic empowerment," said Chief Executive Mahbod Nia. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 42.9% year to date, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has climbed 32.7% and the S&P 500 has advanced 22.3%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy