Mousa and Rasha Alkhafaji were already anxious when they emigrated from Iraq to the United States in 2017.Even though Mousa Alkhafaji had finally received a Special Immigrant Visa for his work with the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq, his family’s original flight had been canceled when the Trump administration ordered a ban on travel from Iraq. Rather than wait for the ban to be lifted, the Alkhafajis decided to risk a big chunk of their savings to book another flight and hope for the best.Whatever the reception they'd receive in the United States, they felt, it would lead to a...

IMMIGRATION ・ 10 HOURS AGO