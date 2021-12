Brown (ankle) isn't at practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. It's been exactly a week since coach Bruce Arians said he hoped to have Brown back in the lineup for the upcoming Week 13 matchup with Atlanta this Sunday. Another missed practice suggests Brown isn't on track to return, though he'll still have two more chances to get in some work before Sunday. Fill-in No. 3 receiver Tyler Johnson has averaged only 23.0 receiving yards with Brown out the past five games, perhaps opening the door for Scotty Miller to handle a larger role if Brown does indeed miss more time. Miller returned from IR for last week's win over Indianapolis, playing a mere four snaps on offense in his first appearance since Week 3.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO