Game of Thrones was considered an elite genre entry through its first six seasons and is still well-respected as an accomplished television drama. Some cracks in the armor started to show up in the seventh season when the episode order was cut and viewers felt that the show was rushing too quickly to its finale. Then the eighth and final season arrived with even fewer episodes and the last two episodes proved very divisive among the show’s fans. Just recently it has come to light that George R.R. Martin wanted the show to carry on for at least ten seasons as he believed that there was plenty of material to keep the story going. So did HBO rush to wrap this show up, and in doing so did they give it the short shrift? And is it possible that they could make amends and redeem the show?

