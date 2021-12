The Boston Bruins have been the victims of horrid scheduling, but things will get back on track this week. Boston had a five-day layoff before laying an egg against the Calgary Flames on Sunday night at TD Garden. The Bruins now will play three games this week as they look to return to the win column, and are one step closer to getting Trent Frederic back, though head coach Bruce Cassidy will have some lineup decisions to make when the forward returns to game action.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO