ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

URS therapists and teachers help 4-year-old thrive

By Brooke Moore
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mahqo_0dBXN1Nx00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “He’s just a bundle of joy. Never did I think that we would have such a great experience with Blake,” said Angie Hoffman, Blake’s mom.

At four years old, Blake’s joy goes hand in hand with hardship. Blake has Down Syndrome and has faced a number of health issues. “He’s been through two open-heart surgeries, one at four months one at two years– a lot of other little things in between. But every time he’s bounced back.”

| See more URS stories here ➡

Blake started coming to URS in 2019, even serving as this year’s ambassador at the annual Rubber Duck Regatta. In a short time, his family has seen immense growth. Through daily therapies he receives on-site, he’s learned to walk and start eating on his own.

“Out of nowhere, we totally forgot a sippy cup and he was using a straw and I had never seen that. Of course, I reached out to the therapist like ‘Did you know he could do this?’ she was like ‘Yeah.'”

As Angie thinks about Blake’s future, she hopes to grow his ability to communicate. He will go to kindergarten once he turns six years old. Until then, Angie finds comfort in the care he receives at URS.

URS Academy trains new workforce

“I know that if something happens to Blake, he’s going to be taken care of.”

WDTN will host a telethon to benefit URS from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

FLOC collects toys for Miami Valley children in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –For Love of Children will donate toys from their Christmas Toy Cottage to children in need. According to a release by FLOC, the Christmas for Kids program started over 30 years ago and delivered toys and gifts to 35 children. Today, the organization helps over 1500 children have a good Christmas. One […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio experiencing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since Sunday, Ohio is seeing a steep increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations which health leaders attribute to recent holiday gatherings. Some leaders suspect residents are experiencing large amounts of COVID fatigue. Families are leaving their guard down among one another for the holidays resulting in a spike in cases. “We’re […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Need a job? A Dayton treatment center is hiring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you in need of a job? You can head to open interviews at a Dayton treatment center. Woodhaven said it will host the event on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 627 South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, building D on the 6th floor. There are openings for LPNs and RNs, CDCAs, and […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Dayton Children’s Hospital hosts 2nd mass vaccination event for children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Sunday marked Dayton Children’s second mass vaccination site for children 5-to-11-years-old at UD Arena. Three weeks ago, more than 1,600 children got their first dose of a Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine and now, more returned to finish the process. “We are so excited to finally be able to protect our kids, it’ll […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Teen shot at Alabama church from Dayton

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim in a shooting at an Alabama church Friday night has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Fauber, of Dayton, Ohio, according to an official statement from Sam Penrod, a spokesman with the church. Police and other first responders responded to calls of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ […]
ALABAMA STATE
WDTN

G.R.O.W. Act introduced to help Ohio retain graduates, grow workforce

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new initiative is working to keep graduates of Ohio universities and colleges in Ohio. State representatives said the G.R.O.W Act, introduced in Columbus on Monday, could help the state retain graduates and grow our workforce. Kareem Jalanbo, a Wright State University junior majoring in computer science, received a $1,000 retention […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy