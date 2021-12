Duke won again Monday night, pulling away from The Citadel in the second half of a rapid-fire affair for a 107-81 win on its home court. Complete with another do-it-all performance from Wendell Moore Jr., a highly-anticipated scoring clinic by Paolo Banchero and plenty of other strong showings up and down the roster, Monday night’s win saw the Blue Devils pass another early-season trial ahead of Friday night’s looming top-five test against No. 1 Gonzaga. Duke’s young roster continues to mesh and players are still visibly settling into their roles, but it feels as if there is little more you could ask out of this team from its opening stretch.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO