Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan is set to make a risky decision in an effort to help Stu Carpenter next week. After the truth about Seb Franklin's murder came out, and Kelly was released from prison, the youngster has been struggling to find a permanent place to stay. Just a few days ago, she was forced out of her temporary accommodation and found herself living on the streets, where she struck up a friendship with fellow rough sleeper Stu.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO