Bad Bunny named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021

Spotify users have been patiently waiting for their 2021 Wrapped experience like a holiday gift — and it seems Bad Bunny was the gift that kept on giving! On Dec. 1, the streaming service announced that the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist is the 2021 Top Global Artist for having the most-streamed songs (9.1 billion to be exact!) of any musician on the platform. In other words, Bad Bunny is officially the reigning Spotify King! In 2020, he was also the Top Global Artist with over eight million streams. Let's hope we get a follow-up to YHLQMDLG soon! The people clearly want it.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO