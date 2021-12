The Department of Water Resources announcing today its initial State Water Project allocation for 2022. Director Karla Nemeth says they plan to deliver almost no water from the project to begin next year. This comes in anticipation of a third dry year with reservoirs at or near historic lows and Nemeth suggesting mandatory cutbacks could come. It's the first time the project has announced a zero allocation initially for the upcoming year. The unprecedented announcement — with only small amounts of emergency supplies possible for some urban areas — means that unless this winter brings significant rainfall, more stringent conservation measures are likely in San Jose, parts of the East Bay and other communities across the state in 2022, including strict limits on landscape watering.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO