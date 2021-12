If there were Oscars given for casting (sort it, Academy), Francine Maisler would be a shoo-in for the 2022 gong. For, as well as Dune and Being The Ricardos, Maisler has assembled debatably the most stacked cast of the year for Don’t Look Up. Actors identifiable by first names only: Leo; Meryl; Cate; Jonah; Timothée. The pulling power is both director Adam McKay (The Big Short and Vice turned him into a thesp-magnate) and the premise. Don’t Look Up is essentially Deep Impact played for yuks, Armageddon if it had a brain. It might bite off more than it can chew, but it is frequently funny, highly ambitious brain-food. If you think this is a Leonardo DiCaprio environmental vanity project, then think again.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO