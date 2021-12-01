ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Troopers ID body found in Wynne drainage ditch as missing 70-year-old

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jx0ie_0dBXLvDc00

WYNNE, Ark. – State troopers have identified the body discovered Sunday afternoon in a drainage ditch in Wynne as an elderly man reported missing nearly a month earlier.

According to investigators with the Arkansas State Police, the body found was that of 70-year-old Earl Holmes of Wynne.

A Silver Alert was requested by the Wynne Police Department on Saturday. According to the alert, Holmes was last seen on November 2 in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne.

The body was found floating in the shallow ditch by someone walking in the area of Front and Ash Streets. It was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Human remains found in Wynne drainage ditch, Arkansas State Police to investigate

Investigators are continuing the investigation into Holmes’ death.

Anyone with information about Holmes’ whereabouts dating back to November 2 is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police or the Wynne Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wynne, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
City
Wynne, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy