ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Live updates: Greek lawmakers OK vaccine mandate for elderly

By The Associated Press
Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece -- Greek lawmakers have approved legislation making vaccination for COVID-19 mandatory for all people aged over 60 living in the country on pain of a monthly fine, to deal with an infection surge and the emergence of the omicron variant. The draft law backed Wednesday by the...

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Live updates: Obama, Fauci encourage vaccinations at clinic

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, visited a children’s vaccination clinic in Washington Tuesday to encourage kids to get a COVID-19 shot. Speaking to kids and parents at Kimball Elementary School waiting to get their second dose of the vaccine,...
POTUS
The Independent

A price too high: Elderly Greeks say fines for failing to get Covid vaccine are too costly

Greece’s drastic decision to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over with fines for those who do not comply has sparked frustration among pensioners who say they are already struggling financially.The announcement from Athens on Tuesday means Greece is the second European country to make vaccinations mandatory, after Austria, although it is the first in the EU to target a specific age group.Over-60s who have not been vaccinated or made an appointment for their first dose by 16 January will face a monthly fine of 100 euro (£85), with the collected money helping to finance Greece’s hospitals.Greece...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
The Independent

European drug regulator backs mixing COVID-19 vaccines

The European Union drug regulator gave its backing Tuesday to mixing different types of vaccines in initial vaccination and booster campaigns to battle the coronavirus.The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that using different types of vaccines together, known as heterologous vaccination, can provide protection against COVID-19.The announcement comes as much of Europe is facing rising infection and hospital rates and concerns about the new omicron variant.The EMA, together with the European Center for Disease Control, said that a mix-and-match strategy could give nations more options in vaccination campaigns as much of the continent faces rising infection and hospitalization rates.“The evidence available so far with different types of authorized vaccines indicates that a heterologous booster appears as good as or better in terms of immune responses than a homologous booster,” the agencies said in a statement. Read More Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicronEU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high. Europe is battling a fierce surge in the pandemic, with the WHO registering 120,000 Covid-related deaths on the continent since November 23 when it warned of up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022. Regional director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted". Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said these were "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
Person
Gabriel Attal
AFP

Brazil rules out vaccine requirement for travelers

Brazil on Tuesday ruled out requiring a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for foreign travelers arriving in the country, despite a recommendation from the national health regulator. However, Queiroga said that with the precise characteristics of the Omicron variant still unknown, Brazil will require "a five-day quarantine" for unvaccinated travelers, as recommended by the health regulator Anvisa. 
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Vaccinations#Omicron#Greeks
The Guardian

Covid world map: which countries have the most coronavirus vaccinations, cases and deaths?

Since first being recorded in late 2019 in China, the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread around the world, and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Dozens of countries have recorded over 10,000 deaths, while case counts are now in the millions in many countries. However, differences in testing mean the number of cases may be understated for some countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
Daily Reflector

Laura Gunter: Biotech policies should protect patients, innovation

The ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role of the North Carolina life sciences industry in battling our most serious public health threats. When faced with the threat of COVID-19, biotechnology companies — many based right here in North Carolina — answered the call and quickly developed safe and effective vaccines, tests, and treatments. Increasing vaccination rates — both in the U.S. and abroad — and continuing to invest in innovation remains a priority for the North Carolina life sciences ecosystem. Unfortunately, policymakers are currently considering proposals that will hamper our ability to effectively respond to COVID-19 and future pandemics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
WLNS

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and […]
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy