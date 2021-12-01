Tehachapi man convicted of molesting 4-year-old, possessing child porn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl and being in possession of hundreds of images of child pornography.

Jonathan Scroggins, 36, admitted to the abuse and told the victim’s mother he needed a girlfriend, according to court filings.

He faces up to 23 years to life in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing.

Scroggins babysat the girl Dec. 7, 2020, prosecutors said. He took her to her bedroom and molested her underneath a blanket, according to prosecutors.

The victim’s 8-year-old sister witnessed some of what happened.

The victim’s mother alerted Tehachapi police, and Scroggins admitted that what the children had alleged was true during a pretext phone call recorded by detectives.

Scroggins was arrested at Cal Poly University, where he was enrolled as a student, and a search of his laptop revealed 1,485 images and 25 videos of child pornography, prosecutors said.

